NHLPA to host Fortnite tourney for charity

The National Hockey League Players' Association is hosting a Fortnite tournament for charity. More than 60 players are set to compete in the tournament, called the NHLPA Open, which will take place on Monday from 2-5 p.m. ET and will be streamed live at Twitch.tv/espnesports. It is being organized by Colorado Avalanche forward J.T. Compher and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman.

The NHL players will play Fortnite in groups of three, and the $200,000 prize pool will be donated to charities chosen by the participants. Compher will take part with his Avalanche teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Matt Nieto, and Hyman will be a colour commentator.

"Players across the league are passionate Fortnite players. While we cannot compete on the ice right now, it is important to the guys that we give back in a meaningful way," Compher said. "We are excited to showcase our competitive skills online to an ever-growing audience, and I can't wait to watch our event unfold." Other players expected to participate include Sebastian Aho, Thomas Chabot, Travis Konecny, Mitch Marner and Bryan Rust.

"When J.T. approached me about creating the NHLPA Open featuring Fortnite, I was on board right away because I knew teammates and friends around the league who would be thrilled to be a part of this," said Hyman, who played college hockey at Michigan with Compher. "Many players have participated in a number of outstanding gaming events, and J.T. and I knew players would jump at the chance to come together with such a large group of players like this to unite and compete for charity in a unique way." --Field Level Media