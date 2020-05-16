Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan to play England in July in bio-secure environment

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 16-05-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 22:24 IST
Pakistan to play England in July in bio-secure environment
Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive, Wasim Khan told a news channel that the PCB has agreed "in principle" to tour England in July. Image Credit: Twitter (@ImamUlHaq12)

Pakistan is all set to tour England in July to play three Tests and three T20 internationals in a bio-secure environment with the PCB giving its approval to their English counterparts during a video link meeting on Friday. Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive, Wasim Khan told a news channel that the PCB has agreed "in principle" to tour England in July.

"We had a very detailed and comprehensive discussion with the ECB on Friday regarding the tour and PCB has now agreed in principle to send our cricket team to England in July," Wasim said. During the discussions held via video link, it was agreed that Pakistan would play the matches behind closed doors at grounds which have hotels inside the ground.

The PCB chief said 25 players will travel to England on four chartered flights in the first week of July and that the series will be played behind closed doors after the players have completed their quarantine periods. Wasim said he will brief Test captain Azhar Ali and ODI and T20 captain Babar Azam on the tour next week, adding that all of the players will be briefed fully on England's preparations for the tour.

He insisted that the health and safety of players would be paramount and no player would be forced to go to England. "If a player doesn't want to go, we will accept their decision and take no disciplinary action," Khan said, adding, however, that based on his information, every player wants to join the tour.

He also said clearance would be sought from the government before going on tour. Wasim said the safety measures to be adopted for the series include matches to be played in empty stadiums, Pakistan to travel to London via chartered flight, players to be tested for the virus and quarantined if necessary.

"Manchester and Southampton will be the likely venues for the Test series and the ECB will announce a third venue soon," Khan said. "Biosecurity arrangements will be made by the host country and medical staff will remain with our team throughout the tour. We will test all our players and regular temperature checks will be ensured. It's very important that cricket is revived during these challenging times," he added. The England and Wales Cricket Board is struggling to overcome a financial crisis with the English cricket season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ECB this week announced that its players would be returning to training under strict guidelines as the first step towards resuming cricket activities in England.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Changes made on set, Michael Grays’ possible portrayal as a villain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

British police arrest 19 at London protest against social distancing

London police arrested 19 people on Saturday for deliberately breaking social distancing guidelines in protest against the rules, on the first weekend since Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a slight loosening of Englands lockdown. The...

Find out novel ways for revival of economy, not the failed ideas: BMS

RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh BMS on Saturday asked the government to find novel ways to revive the economy and not failed ideas. The comments came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the fourth edition of the revival pa...

Govt measures will provide positive sentiment for civil aviation sector: Experts

The governments announcements for civil aviation sector breathe some life into the coronavirus pandemic-hit sector and will provide overall positive sentiment, experts said on Saturday, even as some of them emphasised the need for support f...

Pakistan’s first Sikh woman journalist among top 100 influential Sikhs under 30

Pakistans first Sikh woman journalist has been named among 100 most influential Sikh personalities under 30 years of age in the world by a UK-based global Sikh organisation. Manmeet Kaur, 25, has been selected for the award by The Sikh Grou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020