NFL-Giants' player Baker turns himself in on armed robbery charges

Reuters | New York | Updated: 16-05-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 22:58 IST
NFL player DeAndre Baker turned himself into authorities on Saturday on charges of armed robbery, according to jail records and his attorney. Baker, a New York Giants cornerback, and Seattle Seahawks player Quinton Dunbar were accused of robbing guests at gunpoint at a house party near Miami on Wednesday, according to arrest warrants issued on Thursday by police in Miramar, Florida.

Online records showed Baker, 22, was booked into the Broward County Jail on four counts of armed robbery using a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Baker's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, said in a post on Instagram that he believes the player is innocent of all charges. "We have had affidavits from several witnesses that also dispute the allegations and exculpate our client," he wrote.

"Don't rush to judgment," he wrote in a separate post. Dunbar's attorney, Michael Grieco, said on Friday that five witnesses wrote statements exonerating his client and he had presented those accounts to the Broward State Attorney's Office, according to the Miami Herald.

The players, both south Florida natives, are accused of stealing more than $7,000 in cash and at least two watches valued at $18,000 and $25,000 each. Baker, a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, recently completed his first season with the Giants.

Dunbar, 27, is also a cornerback and played his first five seasons with the Washington Redskins before being traded to the Seahawks in March. The NFL, the Seahawks and the Giants have all issued statements saying they were aware of the matter but had no further comment.

