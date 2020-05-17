Reports: Ex-Colts LB Morrison facing felony intimidation charge

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2020 07:57 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 07:57 IST
Former NFL linebacker Antonio Morrison is facing at least one felony intimidation charge after a series of incidents in Carmel, Ind., according to published reports. Morrison, who played with the Indianapolis Colts from 2016-17, allegedly made threats and acted in an erratic manner on multiple occasions, causing neighbors to call police.

Morrison, 25, has been in Marion County Jail since Thursday after being arrested in Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Star, he was arrested there on preliminary charges of battery and battery against a public safety official. It is currently unclear if the Carmel and Indianapolis incidents are related, according to multiple reports. Carmel is located 15 miles north of Indianapolis.

According to the Star, Morrison accused a Carmel neighbor of "stepping into his space" on April 22 and made lewd comments to the man. The following day, the neighbor called police again to say Morrison rang his doorbell and yelled "that he was going to kill" him. On May 1, Morrison allegedly approached a different neighbor and threatened him, saying "get inside your condo (expletive)." That neighbor told police that Morrison's behavior was becoming "increasingly erratic and aggressive."

Last Sunday, the Carmel Fire Department responded to a fire call. Before firemen entered the building, Morrison was seen at the main floor window and said he had burnt food and had everything under control. Morrison reportedly refused to exit, and firemen noticed a shotgun by the entry door to his dwelling, according to the Star.

Carmel Police investigated and found Morrison has an approved gun permit through Oct. 25. However, they also discovered Morrison was denied from possessing a firearm on March 9 by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. On Wednesday, Carmel Police filed an affidavit seeking to seize the firearm, the Star reported.

Morrison was a fourth-round draft choice in 2016 and played 31 games (19 starts) for the Colts. He racked up a team-best 109 tackles in 2017. Shortly before the start of the 2018 season, Indianapolis dealt Morrison to the Green Bay Packers. He had 48 tackles in 16 games (eight starts) before the Packers released him in March of 2019.

--Field Level Media

