The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday laid out new guidelines allowing sports complexes and stadiums to reopen but spectators will not be permitted during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 22:04 IST
Lockdown 4.0: Sports complexes, stadiums allowed to reopen under new MHA guidelines
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday laid out new guidelines allowing sports complexes and stadiums to reopen but spectators will not be permitted during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31. "Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open. However, spectators will not be allowed," MHA said in the release.

MHA also said that persons above 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities, and pregnant women shall stay at home except for essential and health purposes during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31. Children below the age of 10 years shall also stay at home, except for essential and health purposes, said the Ministry.

"Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home till 31st May, except for essential and health purposes," said the MHA. As per the MHA guidelines, the movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am except for essential services. (ANI)

