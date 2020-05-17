Celta's Sisto fined for driving home to Denmark: reports

Celta's Sisto fined for driving home to Denmark: reportsPTI | Madrid | Updated: 17-05-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 22:27 IST
Celta Vigo attacker Pione Sisto was fined a club record 60,000 euros ($65,000) for driving 3,000km home to Denmark by breaking strict coronavirus measures, local media reported on Sunday. The 25-year-old Danish international made the journey on March 27 as Spain was under lockdown and returned on May 6 to Galicia before refusing to train, regional television claimed.
Celta resumed sessions earlier this month with a league source telling AFP clubs can increase training to involve groups of up to 10 players from Monday. "There is a problem, he's not working with the club to solve it. And it's a problem we need to talk about," Celta president Carlos Mourino said on Friday.
According to sports daily Marca, Ugandan-born Sisto is yet to receive the results of his test for the virus.
