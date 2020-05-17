Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, May 17

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday: AUTO RACING Coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series: The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington AUTORACING-NAS-DARLINGTON, Field Level Media --

Darlington sidebar Sidebar focused on Ryan Newman and Kevin Harvick as live racing resumes at Darlington. AUTORACING-NAS-NEWMAN-HARVICK, Field Level Media ---- BASEBALL 2 drown at home of former All-Star Crawford A woman and a 5-year-old boy drowned Saturday at the north Houston home of four-time All-Star Carl Crawford, the Houston Chronicle reported. BASEBALL-MLB-CRAWFORD, Field Level Media ---- COLLEGE FOOTBALL Report: UCLA hires Jarmond as athletic director UCLA hired Boston College athletic director Martin Jarmond to lead its athletic department, the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UCLA-JARMOND, Field Level Media ----

FIGHTING Randleman to be posthumously inducted into UFC Hall of Fame Kevin Randleman, a former UFC heavyweight title holder and two-time NCAA Division I national wrestling champion, will be posthumously inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame later this year. FIGHTING-UFC-RANDLEMAN, Field Level Media -- UFC looking into Arizona if Vegas unavailable The UFC is eyeing Arizona as a potential landing spot should it be unable to hold its event on May 30 at its Apex building in Las Vegas. FIGHTING-UFC-VEGAS-APEX, Field Level Media ---- NFL Report: Giants' Baker, Seahawks' Dunbar released on bond Two NFL players being held on armed robbery charges were released from jail Sunday morning after posting bond, USA Today reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-SEA-BAKER-DUNBAR, Field Level Media --

Raiders' Gruden on drafting Arnette: 'Just look at his tape' The Las Vegas Raiders raised a few eyebrows following their selection of Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette with their second pick in the first round of last month's NFL draft. FOOTBALL-NFL-LVR-GRUDEN-ARNETTE, Field Level Media -- Kelly confident this is Bills' year The Buffalo Bills haven't won the AFC East title since 1995, but the quarterback of that team predicted that will change in 2020. FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-KELLY, Field Level Media

-- Bills DT Oliver arrested on DWI, gun charges Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was arrested Saturday night near Houston and charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-OLIVER-ARREST, Field Level Media -- Lions agree to terms with G Stenberg The Detroit Lions agreed to terms on a contract with fourth-round pick Logan Stenberg, according to a report Sunday by the offensive guard's representation. FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-STENBERG ----

GOLF TaylorMade Driving Relief Coverage of the TaylorMade Driving Relief GOLF-PGA-TAYLORMADE, Field Level Media ---- HOCKEY Report: NHL, players make progress on return-to-play plan The NHL and its players union have made progress in their return-to-play talks, should the paused season be able to restart, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-PLAYOFFS, Field Level Media ---- TENNIS Djokovic targets Grand Slam, world No. 1 records Novak Djokovic insists that he will win the most Grand Slam titles and become the longest-reigning world No. 1 by the time he is ready to retire. TENNIS-ATP-DJOKOVIC, Field Level Media ----

ESPORTS SUNDAY event schedule: CS:GO -- ESL One: Road to Rio - CIS CS:GO -- ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe eMLS Tournament Special -- semifinals, final Overwatch League, Week 15 ----