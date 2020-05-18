Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-NASCAR returns to sound of silence

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 07:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 07:01 IST
Motor racing-NASCAR returns to sound of silence

Kevin Harvick and NASCAR both celebrated victories on Sunday as the stock car series returned to live racing from a two-month novel coronavirus forced hiatus at an empty Darlington Raceway. While the day unfolded with none of the bells and whistles that have made NASCAR North America's most popular motor sport, on the track the race delivered as promised with plenty of bumper-to-bumper action.

Harvick, winner of the 2007 Daytona 500, produced a masterful drive to pull away after a late restart to cross 2.15 seconds clear of Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch to collect his 50th career Cup win. The 44-year-old driver celebrated his victory in what has become typical NASCAR fashion with some tire burning donuts that would normally spark a massive roar of approval from the stands but in this race there was no one to witness the show.

Not even the growl from 40 V8 stock car engines could make up for the silence as drivers exited the track to muffled applause from pit crews and officials. "I didn't think it was going to be that much different and then we won the race and it is dead silent out here, so we miss the fans," said a bewildered Harvick, standing alone on the track. "It is weird just because there is nobody up there.

"Usually you get out of the car and the crowd is screaming and yelling ... today it was like, well, I don't know really what to do here. "We got done, everybody left."

UNCHARTED TERRITORY For U.S. sports fans the Real Heroes 400 was the highlight of a weekend that saw sport slowly come back to life after most events were shuttered mid-March by the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over 88,000 American lives.

Following an Ultimate Fighting Championship card aired live from an empty arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, sport starved fans had their choice on Sunday of a charity skins game featuring golf greats Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, Professional Bull Riding and NASCAR. U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with NBC Sports during the skins broadcast that sport was a part of "the psyche of our country".

As the NBA, NHL and MLB work through scenarios that could get them playing again, NASCAR is ready to go -- Sunday's race the first of 20 taking place across seven Southern states over 36 days. NASCAR will be back at Darlington Raceway on Wednesday for the second Cup race in four days.

While the action on the track was familiar, everything else was uncharted. Teams, each allowed 16 members, arrived in the morning at designated times and temperatures were screened before entering the infield. Only 900 essential personnel were approved to be inside the gates.

With limited crew members drivers were left to do some of the more mundane chores, such as filling water bottles and making lunch, that might have otherwise fallen to staff. When called to the track, drivers, crews and officials wore face masks.

With no practice or qualifying places on the starting grid were set by a random draw with Brad Keselowski on pole. NASCAR's oldest speedway on the Cup circuit is known as the "Track Too Tough to Tame" and proved to be just that for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who had his return come to an abrupt end as he slammed into the wall on the opening lap.

Otherwise racing was free of major wrecks as drivers quickly settled into their routines. "I have been around this deal for a long time and this is not like anything I have experienced," said Harvick.

"It is very similar to coming back after 9/11 but that day had 100,000 fans in the stands and now you have no fans."

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China sees post-lockdown rise in air pollution - study

Chinas levels of some air pollutants have risen back to above last years levels after dropping when the government imposed strict lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study published on Monday.The rebound wa...

Rugby league-Sport shutdown sent 'Jimmy the Jet' into rehab - partner

New South Wales and South Sydney Rabbitohs back James Roberts checked into rehab because the coronavirus shutdown of sport left such a big hole in his life, his partner told Australian media on Monday. Health experts have warned that a prol...

Japan slips into recession, slump set to worsen as pandemic wreaks havoc

Japans economy slipped into recession for the first time in 4-12 years, putting the nation on course for its deepest postwar slump as the coronavirus crisis ravages businesses and consumers.Mondays first-quarter GDP data underlined the broa...

Shramik train, to cover 2,700 km route, leaves for Manipur from Andhra

A Shramik special train bound for Manipur started from Vijayawada railway station on Sunday, which will cover the longest route of roughly 2,700 kilometres. The train is carrying approximately 1,550 migrant workers, who were living in Andhr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020