Hansi Flick believes Robert Lewandowski has quality to challenge Gerd Muller's Bundesliga record

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick believes that Robert Lewandowski has the quality to challenge Gerd Muller's record of scoring 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season. "Lewy makes a good impression, I think he is in top form. Today we failed to incorporate him into our game as much and we have to do that better in general in our offensive game," Goal.com quoted Flick as saying.

"He scored again, is at 26 goals, and has eight games left to break Gerd Muller's record. That is not going to be easy but he has the quality. If someone can do it, it's him," he added. Bundesliga returned to action on May 16 after a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the table toppers, Bayern Munich, continued impressive form on their return to the field on Sunday when they thrashed Union Berlin by 2-0.

Lewandowski scored the opening goal of the match, handing his side a 1-0 lead. Bayern Munich was awarded a penalty in the 40th minute and Lewandowski did not make any mistake to put his side ahead of Union Berlin before the end of the first half. With this goal, Lewandowski took his season's tally to 26 goals in 24 league games. In all competitions, the Poland international touched the 40-goal mark and has done this is for the fifth successive season. Muller had scripted the record while playing for Bayern in the 1971-72 season.

The second goal in the match against Union Berlin was netted by Benjamin Pavard, taking the scoreline to 2-0. The match concluded on the same as Union Berlin failed to score even a single goal. After the victory, Bayern Munich took a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table, amassing 58 points. The club is followed by Borussia Dortmund (54) and Borussia Monchengladbach (52). (ANI)