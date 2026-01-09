Left Menu

Snowstorm Disrupts Bundesliga Schedule: Leipzig vs. St. Pauli Postponed

A Bundesliga match between Leipzig and St. Pauli has been postponed due to heavy snow in northern Germany. Other fixtures are at risk, with snow impacting travel and infrastructure. The decision aims to mitigate the strain on emergency services, while similar disruptions affect Dutch football schedules as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamburg | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Severe snowfall has led to the postponement of Saturday's German Bundesliga game between Leipzig and St. Pauli. The fixture, set to take place in Hamburg, was called off as St. Pauli couldn't ensure the safety of players and fans due to the challenging weather conditions.

Efforts to clear snow from the stadium, including its roof, were unsuccessful, leading to safety concerns. The decision to postpone was also advised to ease pressure on emergency services and public infrastructure struggling under the snowstorm.

The inclement weather has led to disruptions across northern and eastern Germany, impacting other Bundesliga games and long-distance travel. The snowstorm has similarly affected Dutch football, with NEC vs. Utrecht postponed while some second-division matches are delayed as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

