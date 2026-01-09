Snowstorm Disrupts Bundesliga Schedule: Leipzig vs. St. Pauli Postponed

Severe snowfall has led to the postponement of Saturday's German Bundesliga game between Leipzig and St. Pauli. The fixture, set to take place in Hamburg, was called off as St. Pauli couldn't ensure the safety of players and fans due to the challenging weather conditions.

Efforts to clear snow from the stadium, including its roof, were unsuccessful, leading to safety concerns. The decision to postpone was also advised to ease pressure on emergency services and public infrastructure struggling under the snowstorm.

The inclement weather has led to disruptions across northern and eastern Germany, impacting other Bundesliga games and long-distance travel. The snowstorm has similarly affected Dutch football, with NEC vs. Utrecht postponed while some second-division matches are delayed as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)