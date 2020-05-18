Left Menu
No training camp for contracted players but plan to resume skill-based practice at local level: BCCI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 09:06 IST
BCCI logo. Image Credit: ANI

The BCCI does not plan to organize training camps for its contracted players despite the clearance to open sports complexes and stadia but will coordinate with state associations to resume practice at a local level in the fourth phase of the lockdown. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines issued on Sunday, stadiums will be opened but no spectators will be allowed in the lockdown extended till May 31, an indication that players can only start individual training.

"Taking into account the restrictions on air travel and movement of people till May 31, the BCCI will wait further before organizing a skill-based training camp for its contracted players," BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal said in a press release issued late on Monday night. However, as PTI had reported earlier quoting Dhumal, arrangements are being made for training at the local level.

"In the meantime, the BCCI will study guidelines at the state level and will work in sync with State Cricket Associations to chalk out a program for skill-based training at a local level," Dhumal said. "The BCCI Office-Bearers will continue their interactions with the team management and draw up a suitable plan for the entire team once the situation further improves," he added. He said that the safety of players remained paramount for the Board.

"The Board reiterates that the safety and well-being of its athletes and support staff is paramount and will not rush into any decision that can hamper or jeopardize India's efforts in containing the spread of the virus." The pandemic has caused close to 3,000 deaths in India and over 95,000 people have so far tested positive. The global death toll due to the infection has crossed 3.15 lakh and the number of infected stands at over 47 lakh.

