NADA provisionally suspends Savita Kumari, Ankit Shishodia for violating anti-doping rules

The National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) has provisionally suspended two powerlifters -- Savita Kumari and Ankit Shishodia -- for violating anti-doping rules. "Athletes were given an opportunity to present themselves before the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) and explain their cases on the date and time fixed by the panel for a hearing. However, due to COVID 19, followed by lockdown in the country no sitting of the panel could take place in April," reads a release by the agency.

As per the Anti-Doping Rules of NADA, an appeal can be filed by the athlete and other parties against the order of the ADDP. NADA has been conducting anti-doping awareness workshops, educational and awareness seminars about the prohibited drugs/substances and methods in sports across the country for sportspersons, young athletes, coaches and support staff.

In the month of April, due to outbreak of COVID19, NADA has encouraged the Olympic qualified sportspersons (85) and elite athletes (110) coming under NADA's Registered Testing Pool (RTP) to gather online anti-doping information available on NADA and WADA website. (ANI)