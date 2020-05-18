La Liga clubs return to group training after coronavirus-enforced suspension

La Liga clubs on Monday returned to group training 'with a maximum of ten players'. This is a significant step forward on the road towards restarting professional football in Spain, which has been suspended since March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is now looking to resume its season on June 12.

Players were allowed to resume individual training from May 4 as the country began to de-escalate its lockdown measures. "The start of the next phase in La Liga's Return to Training protocol is another step towards the restarting of the competition. It will be good to be able to set all training routines on an equal footing. It's very important that every club have the same chance to be in good shape. It's not essential, but it's very important and we're grateful that it will be like that," La Liga president Javier Tebas said in a statement.

"Group training may be carried out by all clubs, regardless of the de-escalation phase of the province in which they are located. All training will adopt the preventive measures laid out by the La Liga Return to Training Protocol to guarantee the highest levels of safety for everyone involved at all times," the statement added. German football league, Bundesliga, returned to action on Saturday.

Many significant changes were witnessed during the Bundesliga's return. There were no customary handshakes before the start of the match as both teams came out to the playing field from different sides of the ground.

To maintain the social distancing norms, substitutes were sitting at 1.5m distance from each other with their masks on. During the goal celebration, players did not come close to each other and they followed the German government's order of following physical distancing. (ANI)