Former Griffin star Viper joins Hanwha Life

Former Griffin bot laner Do-hyeon "Viper" Park has joined forces with Hanwha Life Esports for the 2020 LCK Summer Season, the organization announced Monday on social media. The move comes one day after Griffin terminated the League of Legends contracts of Viper and teammates Ui-jin "Untara" Park and Woo-hyeon "Ucal" Son. Griffin finished in last place in the 2020 Spring Split and were later relegated from the League of Legends Champions Korea.

Viper will reunite with former bot laner Si-woo "Lehends" Son, who joined HLE ahead of the spring split. Viper spent his entire professional career with Griffin, including helping the club win the spring and summer splits in 2019.

