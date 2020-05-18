Left Menu
Development News Edition

My mental state is simple during run chases, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday gave a peek into his mindset whenever he goes out to bat while chasing targets for the Men in Blue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:49 IST
My mental state is simple during run chases, says Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli (File image). Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday gave a peek into his mindset whenever he goes out to bat while chasing targets for the Men in Blue. Kohli was doing a Facebook live chat with Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal where he was asked to talk about his mindset during run chases.

"When it comes to chasing targets, my mental state is simple -- if someone says something to me from the opposition side, then I get more motivated. When I was younger, I used to watch matches on television. If India did not end up winning the match while chasing targets, I used to think if I was there, I would have won the match," Kohli said. "Chasing is a situation where you know how many runs you have to score. For me winning is important. While chasing I think I can walk out not out. At that time I think I can make the team win. If the target is 370/380, I never feel like that it cannot be done," he added.

The 31-year-old Kohli also described how he set up the chase against Sri Lanka in Hobart when India had to chase 330 odd runs in 40 overs to qualify for the finals. "There was a game in Hobart against Sri Lanka, where we had to chase 330 odd in 40 overs to qualify for the finals. I discussed with Raina that we will set up the chase as if we are playing two T20 matches," Kohli said.

The Indian skipper has an impeccable record while chasing targets for his side. He has scored more ODI centuries when India is chasing in the match and he enjoys an outstanding average during run-chases.

Over the years, the comparisons between Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar keep growing and many have picked the current Indian skipper to break the records set by Tendulkar. Tendulkar called time on his career after registering 100 international centuries, while Kohli has 70 centuries across all formats.

Currently, Kohli is ranked at the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings while he is in the second place in Tests rankings. (ANI)

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock at Amazon, GameStop

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Iraq's stalled domestic violence bill may be revived by new government

Fears of increased domestic violence during Iraqs coronavirus lockdown will spur the new government to push through long-stalled legislation to protect victims, the head of the cabinets womens rights department said on Monday.Campaigners an...

Special non-stop train from Delhi on May 20 to bring back stranded persons to Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that a special non-stop train will commence from New Delhi on May 20 to bring stranded students and others from Kerala, back to the state. All arrangements are in place. Steps are also b...

Intra and interstate bus services to resume from May 19: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Monday announced that the intra and interstate bus services will resume from May 19, as the scope of relaxations has been further widened in accordance with the Centres latest guidelines. Khattar said a...

Govt to bear train ticket cost of Odia migrant workers returning to state

The Odisha government on Monday announced that it will bear the transport expenditure of the Odias stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown, official sources said. It has been decided that in case the sending state is not ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020