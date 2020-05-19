Left Menu
Serie A will not resume until June 14, confirms FIGC

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has confirmed that Serie A will not return to action until June 14.

19-05-2020
The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has confirmed that Serie A will not return to action until June 14. The body's decision is in alignment with that of the Italian government, with a prime ministerial decree suspending "sporting events and competitions of all types and disciplines, in public or private places" until June 14, Goal.com reported.

Earlier, Serie A clubs had selected June 13 as the date for restarting the suspended season of the league. The date was selected as all 20 clubs participated in a video conference. Also, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had given Serie A clubs permission to start team training on Monday.

The league has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, Parma had announced that two of their players have been sent to quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

As part of a round of testing that included "about 60 people", the Serie A club announced that two players saw their tests come back positive, though they were in "excellent" condition and did not have symptoms. "At the end of the exams, all the members of the team tested negative for the two swabs for COVID-19 performed within 24 hours, except for two players who tested positive for the first swab and negative for the second," the club had said in a statement.

"The athletes - both in excellent physical and asymptomatic conditions - were however placed in immediate isolation and the team will constantly monitor them," it added. (ANI)

