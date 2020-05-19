Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa's Aiden Markram reveals mental struggles after injury

South Africa opening batsman Aiden Markram has revealed that overthinking was the 'biggest challenge' he struggled with when he was out of the side due to injury.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 14:03 IST
South Africa's Aiden Markram reveals mental struggles after injury
South Africa batsman Aiden Markram. Image Credit: ANI

South Africa opening batsman Aiden Markram has revealed that overthinking was the 'biggest challenge' he struggled with when he was out of the side due to injury. According to Cricket South Africa, Markram broke his hand during Proteas' tour of India in October last year when he lashed out a solid object. He then missed the third Test in Ranchi.

The right-handed batsman got fit for the Boxing Day Test against England at home. But then he again got injured during fielding and didn't play a single match in the series after that. "The most challenging part of being injured is not letting your mind run off. When you've got so much time on your hands, you tend to not just overthink things but you delve deep into things which is often quite unnecessary," sport24.co.za quoted Markram as saying.

"I think trying to keep your mind at bay and trying to keep your mind calm and strong when you have time is probably the biggest challenge that I struggled with," he added. The 25-year-old cricketer has played 20 Tests for the side and scored 1424 runs at an average of 38.48. He also holds the experience of leading South Africa's Under-19 team to World Cup glory in 2014.

Proteas were slated to tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is, but the series has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Philippines reports 224 new coronavirus infections, cases near 13,000

The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday reported six new coronavirus deaths and 224 more infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 12,942.The number of deaths was the lowest in just over two weeks, with the total now at 83...

South Korean football club apologises for filling stands with 'sex dolls'

South Korean football club FC Seoul has apologised for using sex dolls to fill the empty stadiums during its second game of the K League season. On Sunday, FC Seoul took on Gwangju in the K League, but the competition was played behind clos...

Kuwait-returned nurse tests positive again in Kerala

In the first case of relapse of Covid-19 infection in Kerala, a nine-month pregnant nurse, who returned from Kuwait recently after recovering from the disease, has tested positive once again here. The 34-year-old Alappuzha native had return...

Iran sentences couple to death over money laundering

A special anti-corruption court in Iran has sentenced a couple to death on money laundering and other charges, the judiciary said Tuesday. The couple Najva Lasheidaei and her husband Vahid Behzadi are said to have smuggled hard currency a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020