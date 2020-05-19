Left Menu
Madrid, Bayern, Inter to play for charity

Madrid | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:08 IST
Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan will play a series of friendlies next year to raise money for medical facilities in Italy and Spain

The three round-robin games have been dubbed the “European Solidarity Cup” and thousands of medical staff and carers will get tickets for their work fighting the coronavirus pandemic

Dates for the games will be set when the calendar for 2021 is clear and fans are allowed back into stadiums.

