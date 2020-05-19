Madrid, Bayern, Inter to play for charity

Madrid, Bayern, Inter to play for charityPTI | Madrid | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:08 IST
Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan will play a series of friendlies next year to raise money for medical facilities in Italy and Spain
The three round-robin games have been dubbed the “European Solidarity Cup” and thousands of medical staff and carers will get tickets for their work fighting the coronavirus pandemic
Dates for the games will be set when the calendar for 2021 is clear and fans are allowed back into stadiums.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bayern Munich
- Inter Milan
- Real Madrid
- Spain
- Italy
ALSO READ
Inter Milan to allow first-team players to train individually at its training centre
Thiago Alcantara to extend Bayern Munich contract: reports
Bayern Munich agree to sign Leroy Sane on five-year deal - report
Soccer-Inter Milan players all test negative for coronavirus
Bayern Munich appoint Miroslav Klose as assistant coach