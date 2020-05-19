Left Menu
Development News Edition

Real Madrid, Bayern and Inter Milan to launch European Solidarity Cup

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:55 IST
Real Madrid, Bayern and Inter Milan to launch European Solidarity Cup

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan will stage a new competition called the 'European Solidarity Cup' in 2021 to raise money for medical facilities in Italy and Spain. The three clubs will play each other in a round-robin group, with Inter against Bayern held in Milan, Real facing Inter in Madrid and Bayern hosting Real in Munich.

Proceeds from the fixtures will be donated to medical facilities in Italy and Spain, two of the world's worst-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic. The aim is "to send out a message of solidarity and fraternity to the people of Europe", said a statement from Real Madrid.

Dates for the tournament have not been decided. The timing will "depend on the match calendar and when football can be played in front of fans again", the clubs said. Bayern will invite 5,000 nurses, carers and doctors to the Allianz Arena for their match against Real Madrid.

"Nurses, carers and doctors in particular are doing an outstanding job for society at the moment," said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "We, the three clubs, want to show these heroes our appreciation, respect and gratitude." "The great commitment of all healthcare workers has been essential to allow us to look to the future," said Inter president Steven Zhang. "With this initiative we want to thank them and celebrate their work and at the same time send a message of unity and solidarity between nations." AFP BS BS

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Mnuchin says seeing large Q2 unemployment, negative economic data

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that he is continuing to see large unemployment numbers and other negative economic indicators during the second quarter, but the situation is expected to improve as the U.S. economy st...

One CRPF, 3 BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Central Reserve Police Force on Tuesday said that one new positive COVID-19 case has been reported in the force, while three new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Border Security Force in the last 24 hours, as confirmed by BSF. One positi...

Bajaj Finance Q4 profit down 19 pc to Rs 948 crore on higher provisions

Bajaj Finance on Tuesday posted a consolidated profit after tax for Q4 FY20 at Rs 948 crore, down 19 per cent from Rs 1,176 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. Adjusted for a contingency provision of Rs 900 crore for Covid...

WTO: India pushes for building broadband infra, digital skills in LDCs, developing countries

India has made a case for capacity building of developing and least-developed countries in areas like digital skills and broadband infrastructure, under the World Trade Organisation WTO, rather than negotiating binding rules on e-commerce a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020