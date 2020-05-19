Left Menu
Development News Edition

F1 demands quarantine exemptions for elite sport

PTI | London | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:08 IST
F1 demands quarantine exemptions for elite sport

A British Grand Prix would be "impossible" this year if elite sport is not exempt from 14-day quarantine restrictions when entering the United Kingdom, Formula One said on Tuesday. Silverstone is planning to host two races behind closed doors this summer, subject to government approval, to make up for some of the lost time in the 2020 F1 season with 10 races either cancelled or postponed.

However, the UK government's coronavirus recovery strategy document set out an intention to introduce a 14-day quarantine rule for international arrivals. "A 14-day quarantine would make it impossible to have a British Grand Prix this year," an F1 spokesperson told AFP.

"Additionally it has a major impact on literally tens of thousands of jobs linked to F1 and supply chains. "We would be travelling back to the UK on F1-only occupied aircraft and all staff would be tested making a quarantine totally unnecessary.

"If all elite sport is to return to TV then exemptions must be provided." Seven of the 10 teams on the Formula One grid have bases in the UK. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament last week that the return of sport on TV would "provide a much-needed boost to national morale".

F1 organisers are hoping to start the season with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5 behind closed doors, followed by a second race at the Red Bull Ring a week later. It was hoped Silverstone could then host two races in the final two weekends in July.

Should quarantine measures not be lifted for elite sport then they could also have a major impact on the participation of British sides in European football competition..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 pandemic: PCB facing problems in sending Hasan Ali abroad for treatment

The Pakistan Cricket Board is facing difficulties in sending pacer Hasan Ali abroad for specialist treatment for a back injury due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions. Dr Sohail Saleem, who heads the medical board of the PC...

Serious miscarriage of history undone by changing J-K domicile rules: Jitendra Singh

A serious miscarriage of history has been undone after 70 years with the notification of the new domicile rules by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. Terming the new rules as dawn of a new e...

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

As cyclone Amphan nears the shores of West Bengal, the Kolkata Port Trust KoPT has issued warnings to mariners and stopped movement of all vessels to and from its docks to prevent any damage to port assets and merchant ships, an official sa...

Maha reports 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, tally 37,158: Tope

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported2,100 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to37,158, Health Minister Rajesh Tope saidThe COVID-19 cases on Tuesday increased by 2,100,taking the tally to 37,158, he said in a televised addressTope sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020