Australia's Inglis comes out of retirement to join Warrington

Former Australia star Greg Inglis has come out of retirement to join Super League side Warrington. World Cup winner Inglis retired in April 2019 due to recurring fitness problems.

But the 33-year-old centre revealed on Tuesday that he has agreed a one-year deal to play for Warrington in 2021. Super League has been sidelined for two months due to the coronavirus and doubts remain over when it will return after the Challenge Cup final, which was scheduled for July, was postponed on Tuesday.

"This signing is a gift to every one of our fantastic members and partners who are currently experiencing difficult times," Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said. "Greg is considered to be one of the greatest Rugby League players of the modern era.

"To see him pull on the primrose and blue will be a historical moment in Warrington Wolves and Super League's timeline." Inglis won three Grand Finals in Australia and played 32 State of Origin Tests for Queensland. He played 266 NRL games and 39 international Tests and was voted the world's best player in 2009.

"I can't wait to get over there and play for a club that has so much rich heritage. I've seen the success the team have had in the Challenge Cup and I want to help the team to deliver more glory," Inglis said. "I've played over in England many times in representative footy and love how passionate and vocal the supporters are.

"To get the opportunity to live in the UK, to play for such a powerhouse club that I believe is on the rise is something I'm looking forward to and hopefully I can add value to the team.".