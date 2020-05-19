Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bremen on the ropes, but Kohfeldt insists 'we aren't KO'd'

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:15 IST
Bremen on the ropes, but Kohfeldt insists 'we aren't KO'd'

Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt insists they haven't been "knocked out" despite a first relegation for 40 years looming. Werder were hammered 4-1 on Monday behind closed doors by Bayer Leverkusen, whose Germany forward Kai Havertz scored two goals to seal Bremen's seventh straight home defeat.

Bremen's glum home defeat completed the opening round of league matches as the Bundesliga became the first top European league to restart during the COVID-19 pandemic with rigid hygiene measures and fans locked out. "There is still hope. This is not yet a KO blow for us," said Kohfeldt, who has nine games left to keep his side up.

However, four-time German champions Bremen, who last won the league in 2003-04, are firmly on the ropes. After fellow former giants Hamburg were already relegated last season, north Germany neighbours Bremen are second from bottom, nine points from safety and five from the relegation play-off place.

They are now winless in their last 10 home games -- a club record in the Bundesliga -- and on course to be relegated for the first time since 1979-80. Bremen have a game in hand, against mid-table Eintracht Frankfurt on June 3.

However, they will need a much improved performance to take any points from their next two opponents, Freiburg and Moenchengladbach, who are both in the top seven. The Bremen defence could not handle Leverkusen's attack with midfielders Mitchell Weiser and Kerem Demirbay also scoring goals under little pressure.

"We were not good enough to take points," admitted captain and defender Niklas Moisander, with the 59 goals conceded by Bremen the worst in the league..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 pandemic: PCB facing problems in sending Hasan Ali abroad for treatment

The Pakistan Cricket Board is facing difficulties in sending pacer Hasan Ali abroad for specialist treatment for a back injury due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions. Dr Sohail Saleem, who heads the medical board of the PC...

Serious miscarriage of history undone by changing J-K domicile rules: Jitendra Singh

A serious miscarriage of history has been undone after 70 years with the notification of the new domicile rules by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. Terming the new rules as dawn of a new e...

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

As cyclone Amphan nears the shores of West Bengal, the Kolkata Port Trust KoPT has issued warnings to mariners and stopped movement of all vessels to and from its docks to prevent any damage to port assets and merchant ships, an official sa...

Maha reports 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, tally 37,158: Tope

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported2,100 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to37,158, Health Minister Rajesh Tope saidThe COVID-19 cases on Tuesday increased by 2,100,taking the tally to 37,158, he said in a televised addressTope sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020