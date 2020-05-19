Left Menu
East Bengal players, official asked to 'vacate' flats

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:20 IST
Some East Bengal players, including foreign recruits, and physical trainer Carlos Nodar, who are still stuck here amid the coronavirus-forced national lockdown, have been asked to "vacate their flats" provided by sponsors Quess Corp. Most of East Bengal's foreign players have left home but a few are still here along with the Spaniard Nodar who had preferred to stay back.

"This is the worst thing to happen. Where will we go now especially when there's nationwide lockdown in force," a player told PTI, confirming the development. "There is no way we can vacate at this point of time but the management is just ignoring our calls. Let's wait and watch." The Bangalore-based Quess group, which is exiting the club on May 31, had last month activated the Force Majeure clause, citing COVID-19 pandemic, to terminate all the contracts with effect from May 1. The players had approached the Football Players' Association of India.

No top official from the Quess Corp was available for a reaction but the East Bengal players said they have received a message from the 'QEBFC admin team" which has circulated the message. "As per notification from the owners of the residential accommodations in Rosedale, Uniworld and other residences, we will be handing over the apartments to the respective owners by 25th May, 2020," read the message purportedly sent by Quess management.

"From 18th May 2020, we will start to clean, repair and sanitise all the vacated apartments. Those who have personal belongings lying in the apartments please try and collect it by 20th May, 2020. QEBFC (Quess East Bengal Football Club) will not be responsible for any loss of your personal belongings which are in your respective apartments." PTI TAP PDS PDS.

