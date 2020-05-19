Left Menu
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested on suspicion of rape

Chelsea's star footballer Callum Hudson-Odoi has been arrested on suspicion of rape after an alleged incident at his west London apartment.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:53 IST
Chelsea's Callum-Hudson Odoi . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea's star footballer Callum Hudson-Odoi has been arrested on suspicion of rape after an alleged incident at his west London apartment. The police was called to the footballer's house in West London after a report of a woman feeling unwell was registered, Goal.com reported.

"When emergency services attended, a woman reported that she was raped. She was taken to hospital. A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of rape. He was released from custody and bailed to return on a date in mid-June. Enquiries continue," Metropolitan Police said in an official statement. On Monday, Premier League clubs voted to resume training, however, Hudson is set to miss the training following his arrest.

Earlier this year, Odoi had become the first Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus. He was diagnosed with the virus on March 12 and it came just days after Arsenal's coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus.

However, days after his diagnosis, he announced that he had recovered from the symptoms and began the process of self-isolation. Currently, all Premier League clubs are awaiting a confirmation from the UK government as to when the competition can restart.

Last weekend, Germany's Bundesliga became the first European football league to resume its suspended season. However, the league has resumed its season behind closed doors. (ANI)

