Six positive tests for coronavirus at Premier League clubs - league

Six positive tests for coronavirus at Premier League clubs - leaguePTI | London | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:02 IST
Six positive cases for coronavirus have been detected at three Premier League clubs after players and staff were tested ahead of a return to training
"The Premier League can today confirm that, on Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs," the Premier League said in a statement on Tuesday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Premier League