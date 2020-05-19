Left Menu
Development News Edition

Phillies' Harper partners with Loaded for Fortnite streaming

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 23:20 IST
Phillies' Harper partners with Loaded for Fortnite streaming

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has been streaming himself playing Fortnite on Twitch as a means to deal with the world during the coronavirus pandemic. Well, Harper's love of the game will be taken to a whole new level as gaming management company Loaded reportedly has struck a deal with Boras Corp. The deal will "build out ... Harper's game presence" through additional platforms, streaming techniques, sponsorships and collaborations, per Adam Stern of Sports Business Daily and The Esports Observer.

Harper, whose agent is Scott Boras, has accumulated 14,000 followers on Twitch since he first began streaming on May 1, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Baseball will always be my No. 1 priority," Harper said in a release Tuesday, "but gaming gives me a fun competitive outlet to uniquely connect with friends, peers and fans. This partnership will help further fuel my passion for gaming, allowing for opportunities to grow my community and streaming presence."

Loaded CEO Brandon Freytag credits Harper for broadening his audience. "Bryce is a smart dude and Boras Corp. is a smart company for him, and this is about broadening his audience," Freytag said, per The Esports Observer. "In baseball, he's probably captured a good portion of the enthusiasts, whereas in the gaming world, there's not a lot of people that know Bryce especially if they don't watch baseball.

"Our playbook is to initially get him set up and comfortable with streaming ... and certainly working with Boras on endemic sponsorships within the tech world." Harper isn't the only high-profile athlete based in the City of Brotherly Love who actively competes in esports. Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons reportedly regularly streams Call of Duty: Warzone.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

Civil Hospital doctors stage protest against inferior quality of masks in Ludhiana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds of thousands evacuated as India, Bangladesh brace for super cyclone

India and Bangladesh evacuated around half a million people out of the way of the most powerful storm in a decade ahead of its landfall on Wednesday amid fears of heavy damage to houses and crops and disruption of road, rail and power links...

Animal Kingdom Season 5 on war for power among the gang members? What we know so far

Since TNT renewed Animal Kingdom Season 5 in July last years, fans are getting desperate to know what they can see in the imminent season. The huge success of Season 4 paved the way to the making of Season 5. Read further to get the latest ...

Recent attacks show dangerous conditions of minorities in Afghanistan: Biden

Expressing solidarity with the Sikh and Hindu communities facing persecution in Afghanistan, former US vice president Joe Biden has said that recent attacks, including the one on a gurdwara, demonstrates the dangerous conditions of religiou...

Nearly 1,000 people to reach J-K by special train from Pune

Nearly 1,000 people from Jammu and Kashmir, including 500 students, are on board a Shramik Special train which left Pune for Udhampur on Tuesday evening, an official spokesman said. This is the second Shramik Special train to bring back Jam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020