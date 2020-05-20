Left Menu
Pa. governor slams Big Ben for haircut during pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 03:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 01:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's recent haircut wasn't a big hit with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. Roethlisberger unveiled his new look during a 38-second video released by the team on Monday. The 38-year-old, who is working his way back from elbow surgery, previously promised to cut his hair and trim his beard upon being able to throw a "legit NFL pass" to one of his teammates.

While Roethlisberger honored his word, Wolf criticized the quarterback's decision to pay a visit to Norman's Cut N' Edge in Sewickley, Pa. "My concern is just a general concern," Wolf said during his daily briefing on Tuesday. "Anybody who puts himself or herself into harm's way is something that I think we have to try to avoid. When you go to something like a barbershop and you're not protected, I don't care who you are, the chances of that virus actually wreaking havoc on your life increases.

"I don't personally think any Pennsylvanian ought to take that chance. I certainly don't want to take that chance myself." Barbershops and hair salons in Allegheny County have not received the green light to reopen as Pennsylvania adjusts to life during the coronavirus pandemic.

After two regular-season games in 2019, Roethlisberger underwent elbow surgery on Sept. 24. He began a throwing program that called for him to ramp up intensity at the six-month mark. Roethlisberger said in March he was throwing "pain free" for the first time in years. Roethlisberger has thrown for 56,545 yards and 363 touchdowns in 218 career games (216 starts). He guided the Steelers to Super Bowl titles after the 2005 and 2008 seasons, and he made another Super Bowl appearance after the 2010 season.

