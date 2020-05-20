Left Menu
Reports: NFL approves lending Rams extra $500M

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 08:32 IST
NFL owners approved the Los Angeles Rams' request to borrow $500 million more from the league to fund their new facility, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., multiple outlets reported on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Times reported the request -- which included an extended period in which to repay the loan -- was approved unanimously at Tuesday's virtual owners meeting.

The Athletic reported last week that the Rams had requested to borrow the additional $500 million and also asked to double the typical 15-year term to repay the money. The report added details on cost overruns and a lack of revenue, noting that seat license sales -- particularly for the co-tenant Los Angeles Chargers -- have fallen well below expectations. The Rams had already borrowed $400 million from the league for SoFi Stadium, the expected cost of which has ballooned to about $5 billion, around double of the original projection.

The new stadium was scheduled to open for concerts this summer. Some events already have been postponed and more are expected to be pushed back with the state of California and Los Angeles County enforcing strict bans against large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Rams are scheduled to play the first home regular season game at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 13, a Sunday night contest in Week 1, unless the NFL schedule is altered or pushed back due to the pandemic.

Last week, the NFL and team executives agreed on a proposal to raise debt limits for teams from $350 million to $500 million, a response to expected revenue drops caused by the pandemic. Rams owner Stan Kroenke agreed to host the Chargers as a tenant in the new stadium as part of the agreement to move the Rams from St. Louis to Los Angeles -- and the Chargers from San Diego. The Rams returned to Los Angeles for the 2016 season, playing at the Coliseum, while the Chargers moved to Carson, Calif., for the 2017 season.

--Field Level Media

