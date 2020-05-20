Sport-On this day... May 21

ON THIS DAY -- MAY 21 May 21, 1998

CRICKET - England test captain Alec Stewart drives off the back foot during his 27-run knock against South Africa in the first one-day international of the Texaco trophy at the Oval. The hosts managed just 223 runs with the bat and, despite a strong showing from their bowlers, slumped to a three-wicket defeat. South Africa also won the next game to seal the three-match series.

Stewart, who retired in 2013, is England's fourth-highest capped player in ODIs with 170 appearances. May 21, 2001

BASKETBALL - Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant celebrates while San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan walks off disconsolately during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Duncan's monster 40-point game went in vain as Bryant added 28 points of his own to lead Los Angeles to an 88-81 victory and a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Lakers went on to sweep San Antonio before defeating Philadelphia 76ers 4-1 in the NBA Finals to seal their second straight championship. May 21, 2003

SOCCER - Porto's players raise the UEFA Cup after beating Celtic 3-2 after extra time in Seville. Celtic's hopes of winning their first European trophy in 36 years ended when Porto striker Derlei scored his second goal in the 115th minute to seal victory.

The triumph completed a treble for Jose Mourinho's Porto, who had already won the Portuguese league and cup double. May 21, 2005

SUMO WRESTLING - Asashoryu Akinori pushes Chiyotaikai Ryuji out of the ring to win the summer grand sumo tournament with a day to spare in Tokyo. Asashoryu, the first Mongolian to attain sumo's highest rank of yokozuna, won all six honbasho tournaments that year.

His short fuse landed him in trouble with Japanese sumo authorities many times in his career and he retired in 2010 after being accused of assaulting a man outside a nightclub in Tokyo. May 21, 2006

TENNIS - Switzerland's Martina Hingis kisses the Italian Open trophy after beating Russia's Dinara Safina 6-2 7-5 at the Foro Italico in Rome to claim her 41st singles title. Hingis stumbled while serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set but regained her composure to reel off the final two games and seal her first tournament victory since returning from a self-imposed three-year exile from tennis.

The Swiss, who beat Venus Williams on her way to the final, had last won a tournament in Tokyo in 2002. May 21, 2012

TENNIS - Rafa Nadal of Spain poses with the Rome Masters trophy after beating Novak Djokovic of Serbia 7-5 6-3 to secure his sixth title at the tournament in eight years. Nadal enjoyed the perfect fillip ahead of his French Open title defence by downing world number one and defending champion Djokovic with his most impressive display of the tournament.

The match, the 32nd between the pair, had been postponed by rain the previous day, but both players came out firing in front of a healthy Monday crowd as the sun finally returned. May 21, 2015

DARTS - Scotland's Gary Anderson steps up to the oche en route to his 11-7 victory against Dutchman Michael van Gerwen in the final of the Premier League Darts at the O2 Arena, London. 'The Flying Scotsman' stood on the brink of defeat in his semi-final encounter against Dave Chisnall, but took out a brilliant 116 after the Englishman squandered three match darts.

The final against world number one Van Gerwen was much more straightforward as Anderson sealed his second Premier League crown, becoming the second player to follow up a world championship success with the Premier League title. May 21, 2017

SOCCER - Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala kiss the Italian Serie A trophy following a 3-0 win over Crotone at the Juventus Stadium in Turin. The victory extended Juve's league dominance as they became the first team to win six consecutive Serie A titles.

Argentine forward Higuain finished the season as the club's top scorer with 32 goals in all competitions as Juventus also won a 12th Italian Cup and finished runners-up to Real Madrid in the Champions League. May 21, 2017

BASKETBALL - Fenerbahce celebrate their maiden EuroLeague title after a dominant 80-64 win against Olympiacos in the championship game at the Sinan Erdem Dome, Istanbul. Fenerbahce, who had lost the previous year's final in heartbreaking fashion to CSKA Moscow in overtime, pulled away from the Greek side with an 11-2 third-quarter run to become the first Turkish team to win the competition.

Forward Ekpe Udoh, who posted a championship game-record five blocks, was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Final Four stage. May 21, 2017

SOCCER - Chelsea players celebrate with the Premier League trophy after beating Sunderland 5-1 at Stamford Bridge. Michy Batshuayi scored a late double, while Willian, Eden Hazard and Pedro also netted. Defender John Terry played his last game for the west London club, coming on as a substitute in the 26th minute -- a tribute to his jersey number.

Chelsea became the first team to claim 30 wins in a Premier League season and finished the campaign with 93 points, seven clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar, Hardik Vyas, Manasi Pathak and Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)