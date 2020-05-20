Georginio Wijnaldum 'really looking forward' to resuming training

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum expressed elation over the prospect of returning to training at Melwood saying that he is 'really looking forward' to it. Wijnaldum and his Liverpool teammates will resume non-contact work at the club's West Derby base on Wednesday, with sessions staggered throughout the day to ensure the protocol is adhered to.

"I'm really looking forward to that because you know, we all love football, we all love to play football, so we want to play as much as we can," the club's official website quoted Wijnaldum as saying. "Also, the moment and the situation we were in was quite good so it was really hard for us [professionally] that it stopped immediately after the game against Atletico Madrid. In two months we didn't do something and we are happy that we can start again," he added.

Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shareholders in England's football competition, Premier League, on Monday voted unanimously to return to small-group training from May 19. Wijnaldum said the players are ready to hit the ground and see 'how ready and how far we are in our fitness'.

"Yeah [I feel ready]. The results were also good because every time we do training the fitness team is looking at how we did and how fit we are, so everything is looking good. But of course it's different when you are on the pitch and when you are playing with a team, different intensity and everything, so I think I am ready for it but we always have to see how ready and how far we are in our fitness," he said. "But that's something for later. We are really happy that we can go on the pitch, play with each other and do the nice stuff because that's what you miss the most and from there you can work to all the other things," Wijnaldum added. (ANI)