Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Pat Cummins wants artificial substance to shine cricket ball

As ICC's Cricket Committee recommended to ban saliva to make the cricket ball shine, Australian pacer Pat Cummins has suggested that bowlers should be allowed to use artificial substances.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:41 IST
Coronavirus: Pat Cummins wants artificial substance to shine cricket ball
Australia pacer Pat Cummins (file image). Image Credit: ANI

As ICC's Cricket Committee recommended to ban saliva to make the cricket ball shine, Australian pacer Pat Cummins has suggested that bowlers should be allowed to use artificial substances. Shining the ball is a major thing for bowlers in trying to extract some swing from the match. As the game starts swaying in favour of batsmen by each passing day, bowlers have to try everything they can to trouble the batsmen.

"If we remove saliva, we have to have another option. Sweat's not bad, but I think we need something more than that, ideally. Whatever that is, wax or I don't know what," cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying. "If that's what that science is telling us, that it's high risk using saliva ... as long as we're keeping other options open, whether that's sweat or something artificial," he added.

Cricket Australia's head of science and medicine Alex Kountouris has also said that disinfecting the cricket ball during a match is into consideration. "Disinfecting the ball is a consideration. [We] don't know the impact on the ball as we haven't tested it yet," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Kountouris as saying.

"The ball being leather it's harder to disinfect because it's got little nooks and crevices so we don't know how effective it's going to be, we don't know how infected the ball is going to get and we don't know if it's going to be allowed. It is an absolute consideration. Everything is on the table and everything is being considered," he added. ICC on Monday recommended changes to ICC regulations including prohibiting the use of saliva to shine the ball to mitigate the risks posed by the coronavirus and protect players and match officials. The recommendations of the Cricket Committee will now be presented to the ICC Chief Executives' Committee in early June for approval.

Kountouris further stated that they will also see what other countries come up with. "From an Australian cricket perspective, probably other countries are going to play before us so we've got a chance to work with the ICC and the other countries to see what they come up with and take whatever steps we need to for making sure there's a lower risk," Kountouris said.

Kountouris said sweat, saliva and the ball are only one risk factor among the 'whole bunch of other stuff' and they will consider all those factors and work with the cricket governing body. "The sweat, saliva and the ball itself is only one risk factor. There's a whole bunch of other stuff: hygiene, sanitising, physical distancing, not sharing equipment are going to be part of the overall risk. So we're going to take our time and consider all those factors then work with the ICC to try to come up with whatever the final outcome is for elite cricket and community cricket," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Suzlon Energy shareholders approve debt restructuring plan

Suzlon Energy on Wednesday said its shareholders have approved its debt restructuring plan, helping it get back into business. Suzlon Energy had been working for a comprehensive restructuring exercise to reduce its debt obligations.Sharehol...

Two construction workers wrongly diagnosed COVID-19 positive, no employee infected: Vivo

Smartphone maker Vivo India on Wednesday said two construction workers at its new manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh were wrongly diagnosed COVID-19 positive and they have now tested negative. The company said none of the Vivo employ...

Cricket-Sri Lanka hoping to train from June 1, says coach Arthur

Sri Lankas cricketers are hoping to return to training from June 1 in bio secure venues once the government gives the green light, head coach Mickey Arthur has said. Cricket has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Sr...

Establishment of COVID-19 field hospital in Tshwane underway

Plans to establish a field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients in Tshwane are underway.We are finalising the details of a field hospitalit will be done. When we have a field hospital here Rosslyn it will not just be for the employees but wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020