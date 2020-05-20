Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Patriots sign Chung to two-year extension

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:47 IST
Reports: Patriots sign Chung to two-year extension

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung agreed to a two-year extension with the club, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The extension would keep Chung, 32, signed through 2023. He received an extra $1.6 million in 2020 as part of the extension, NFL Network and ESPN reported, pushing his total compensation to $5 million for the upcoming season.

Head coach Bill Belichick said Chung has been an unquestioned leader of his multi-faceted defense, winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots. He was named to New England's all-decade team for the 2010s. The Patriots selected Chung, who turns 33 in August, in the second round out of Oregon in 2009. After four seasons in New England, Chung signed as a free agent with Philadelphia in 2013. But after one season the Eagles released Chung, setting him up for his return to the Patriots. Since then his career has blossomed, with Chung missing only five games in the last six seasons (compared to 14 missed games in his first four seasons with the Patriots).

In 11 seasons, Chung has 778 tackles, 11 interceptions, 57 passes defended and 4.5 sacks in 153 games (122 starts). --Field Level Media

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Plight of Filipino maids in Lebanon raises concerns over stranded workers

By Ban Barkawi AMMAN, May 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The fate of about 26 Filipino women housed in a crowded shelter under the care of the Philippine Embassy in Beirut has highlighted the plight of foreign workers in Lebanon struggling...

Release political detainees, open political space in J-K: Yashwant Sinha-led citizen's group

The Concerned Citizens Group CCG headed by former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday sought release of all political detainees in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and opening of political space in the union territo...

China destroyed live COVID-19 samples instead of sharing them: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday accused China of destroying live COVID-19 samples instead of sharing them and said that America stands with over 120 nations, including Australia, who have taken up the American call for an inq...

U.S. arrests 2 men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape

U.S. authorities on Wednesday arrested a former Special Forces soldier and another man wanted by Japan on charges that they enabled the escape of former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn out of the country. Federal prosecutors in Massachuse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020