Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: NBA partner for league antibody study; NHL mulls return with 24-team playoffs and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 10:29 IST
Sports News Roundup: NBA partner for league antibody study; NHL mulls return with 24-team playoffs and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: Patriots sign Chung to a two-year extension

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung agreed to a two-year extension with the club, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The extension would keep Chung, 32, signed through 2023. He received an extra $1.6 million in 2020 as part of the extension, NFL Network and ESPN reported, pushing his total compensation to $5 million for the upcoming season.

NWSL planning month-long tournament in June: reports

The National Women's Soccer League is set to move forward with plans for a month-long, single-city National Women's Soccer League tournament starting in late June, according to media reports. The tournament will take place at Rio Tinto Stadium and Zions Bank Stadium in suburban Salt Lake City, Utah, with "regular" COVID-19 testing expected for all participants, according to the Salt Lake Tribune https://www.sltrib.com/sports/rsl/2020/05/20/utah-royals-host-summer, and with some team members expected to arrive as early as next week.

IOC chief Bach says Games would be canceled if not held in 2021

International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach says the Tokyo Games would have to be scrapped if the event cannot be held next year due to the COVID-19 crisis. In March, the IOC and Japanese government took the unprecedented decision to delay the Games, which had been due to start in July, for a year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak

. Mayo Clinic, NBA partner for league antibody study

Mayo Clinic research hospital will conduct a leaguewide study to determine how many NBA coaches and players have developed antibodies to the coronavirus. ESPN reported executives and staff also can participate in the study piloted by the renowned Rochester, Minn., facility. All 30 teams are expected to participate.

LPGA cancels 2020 Q-school and Meijer Classic

The LPGA has decided to cancel Tour qualifying "Q-schools" this year because of the coronavirus pandemic with most players retaining their status for the 2021 season, the elite women's golf circuit said on Wednesday. The tour also canceled another tournament because of the health crisis when it scrubbed the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan from the schedule.

U.S. Open without fans would devalue title win: Cilic

Marin Cilic thinks winning the U.S. Open in front of empty stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium would be forever remembered as a Grand Slam triumph with a very big asterisk, the former champion told Reuters. The tennis season came to a halt in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the shutdown will continue at least until the end of July with many countries in lockdown and air travel bans in place.

NHL mulls return with 24-team playoffs

The NHL and NHL Players' Association are mulling a return to action this summer with a playoff format featuring 24 teams in a conference-based setup, SportsNet reported Wednesday night. Discussions within the NHLPA executive committee could take place as early as Thursday, according to SportsNet report and ESPN.

Redskins WR Gandy-Golden confirms COVID-19 recovery

Washington Redskins rookie WR Antonio Gandy-Golden confirmed Wednesday he was diagnosed with the coronavirus and has recovered. "During my pre-draft training, I tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24," he said in a statement issued through his agent. "My symptoms thankfully were mild, but I self-quarantined for two weeks and followed all guidelines from health experts. I was fully cleared on April 7. I feel 100% now and can't wait to get on the field for the Redskins ASAP!"

Hamlin earns second win of NASCAR season in rain-hit race

Denny Hamlin won the rain-shortened Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway on Wednesday for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver's second victory of the season in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series. The 39-year-old was leading the field in the first Cup race on a Wednesday since 1984 when the rain came down with just under 25 laps to go in the 228-lap event.

Eight soccer players at Mexico's Santos Laguna test positive for coronavirus

Eight soccer players at Mexico's Santos Laguna club have tested positive for coronavirus but none of them are displaying any symptoms, the Mexican governing body, Liga MX, said on Wednesday. The Mexican League was suspended on March 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak and officials have not indicated when it would restart.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

NBA to issue guidelines around June 1 on recalling players - report

NBA teams expect the league office to issue guidelines around June 1 allowing teams to begin recalling far-flung players in anticipation of resuming the coronavirus-disrupted season, ESPN reported. The US sports broadcaster said teams expec...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Latin America has overtaken the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily coronavirus cases globally, representing a new phase in the virus spread.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 5.01 million peop...

Australian states argue over opening borders for domestic tourism

Australian state and territory leaders bickered on Thursday over whether to reopen internal borders, a major step to rejuvenating the countrys A80 billion 50 billion domestic tourism industry, as part of measures to ease coronavirus restric...

Athletics-Pole vaulters to make big screen debut at Duesseldorf drive-in cinema

Fans starved of live athletics action could consider bringing popcorn to an event in Duesseldorf next month with top pole vaulters set to compete at a drive-in cinema. Germanys top pole vaulters Raphael Holzdeppe, Bo Kanda Lita Baehre and T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020