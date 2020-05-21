Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Jet-heeled McKenzie fails to beat Barrett's 'Bronco' record

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 21-05-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 10:52 IST
Rugby-Jet-heeled McKenzie fails to beat Barrett's 'Bronco' record

All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett's record in the dreaded 'Bronco' fitness test still stands after Damian McKenzie failed to better the mark despite posting a "jet shoes quick" time on Thursday. The Bronco is standard for Super Rugby sides and is also used by the All Blacks to evaluate fitness and test the ability to change direction at speed.

The Auckland Blues said Barrett clocked a record of four minutes and 12 seconds on Monday for the test, where players cover a distance of 1.2km in five sets of 20, 40 and 60m shuttle runs, and wiped eight seconds off his best time. All Blacks fitness trainer Nic Gill had earlier in the week tipped McKenzie to challenge Barrett's record but his Waikato Chiefs assistant coach Tabai Matson said on Thursday he had been about 10 seconds slower.

"He (McKenzie) is jet shoes quick when it comes to a Bronco (but) there were no world records broken," Matson told reporters on a conference call. "But remember, we're not at sea level here in Hamilton, so they've got an advantage up in Auckland, that's what I'll say."

Matson said McKenzie had clocked a time "somewhere in the 4:20s". He had the best time for the Chiefs. Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, widely considered one of the fittest men in world rugby, had a personal best for the test of around 4:56, Stuff Media reported earlier this week.

McCaw, however, was a loose forward and carried additional muscle, making him heavier than the two speedy backs. Super Rugby has been suspended since mid-March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and is unlikely to resume again this year but a domestic competition for the New Zealand sides is to start on June 13. Players returned to training on Monday.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

NBA to issue guidelines around June 1 on recalling players - report

NBA teams expect the league office to issue guidelines around June 1 allowing teams to begin recalling far-flung players in anticipation of resuming the coronavirus-disrupted season, ESPN reported. The US sports broadcaster said teams expec...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Latin America has overtaken the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily coronavirus cases globally, representing a new phase in the virus spread.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 5.01 million peop...

Australian states argue over opening borders for domestic tourism

Australian state and territory leaders bickered on Thursday over whether to reopen internal borders, a major step to rejuvenating the countrys A80 billion 50 billion domestic tourism industry, as part of measures to ease coronavirus restric...

Athletics-Pole vaulters to make big screen debut at Duesseldorf drive-in cinema

Fans starved of live athletics action could consider bringing popcorn to an event in Duesseldorf next month with top pole vaulters set to compete at a drive-in cinema. Germanys top pole vaulters Raphael Holzdeppe, Bo Kanda Lita Baehre and T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020