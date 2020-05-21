Left Menu
Still trying to work out if it was high or low: Williamson on World Cup final

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 21-05-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 13:04 IST
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson still finds it "difficult to make sense" of the heartbreaking World Cup final loss to England last year and hasn't yet figured if the epic match should count among the highs or lows of his career. New Zealand got a raw deal in last year's World Cup final when England were adjudged the winners on the basis of their superior boundary count after the epic game and also the ensuing Super Over ended in a tie.

Williamson said he is still trying to comprehend what happened in the closing moments of that spectacular final. "To determine whether it was a high or a low takes a bit of time. And I'm still trying to work out what it was really ... sometimes it is difficult to make sense of it. You need to accept, which is that it is a part and parcel of life," said Williamson on a 'Cricbuzz' show.

"We didn't get the fruits but upon reflection, it was a pretty spectacular game to be a part of but a really difficult game to understand and get around because you were a part of the game." In the drama-filled finale, a lot of things didn't go New Zealand's way, including Martin Guptill's throw which ricocheted off a diving Ben Stokes' bat and went across the boundary. Add to that, on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena erroneously gave Stokes an extra run. Williamson said it was difficult to make sense of these "things on the outside that you can't control".

"When there were so many things that were out of your control, pivotal things that were so late in the match. It meant that you were trying to make sense and it was very difficult to do that," said Williamson, who was adjudged the 'Player of the Tournament' for scoring 578 runs. The 29-year-old said despite all the things that didn't work out it was an amazing experience to be part of the game.

"Despite being on the wrong side of the result you still think you played your part and were perhaps able to do that. "It was an amazing experience, an incredibly exciting journey if you look at the bigger picture instead of the last couple of minutes. But a real shocker of a game." PTI ATK PM PM

