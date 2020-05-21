Sports News Roundup: NBA partner for league antibody study; LPGA cancels 2020 Q-school and Meijer Classic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: Patriots sign Chung to a two-year extension

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung agreed to a two-year extension with the club, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The extension would keep Chung, 32, signed through 2023. He received an extra $1.6 million in 2020 as part of the extension, NFL Network and ESPN reported, pushing his total compensation to $5 million for the upcoming season.

NWSL planning month-long tournament in June: reports

The National Women's Soccer League is set to move forward with plans for a month-long, single-city National Women's Soccer League tournament starting in late June, according to media reports. The tournament will take place at Rio Tinto Stadium and Zions Bank Stadium in suburban Salt Lake City, Utah, with "regular" COVID-19 testing expected for all participants, according to the Salt Lake Tribune https://www.sltrib.com/sports/rsl/2020/05/20/utah-royals-host-summer, and with some team members expected to arrive as early as next week. IOC chief Bach says Games would be canceled if not held in 2021

International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach says the Tokyo Games would have to be scrapped if the event cannot be held next year due to the COVID-19 crisis. In March, the IOC and Japanese government took the unprecedented decision to delay the Games, which had been due to start in July, for a year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Mayo Clinic, NBA partner for league antibody study

Mayo Clinic research hospital will conduct a leaguewide study to determine how many NBA coaches and players have developed antibodies to the coronavirus. ESPN reported executives and staff also can participate in the study piloted by the renowned Rochester, Minn., facility. All 30 teams are expected to participate.

LPGA cancels 2020 Q-school and Meijer Classic

The LPGA has decided to cancel Tour qualifying "Q-schools" this year because of the coronavirus pandemic with most players retaining their status for the 2021 season, the elite women's golf circuit said on Wednesday. The tour also canceled another tournament because of the health crisis when it scrubbed the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan from the schedule.

On this day: Born May 22, 1946: George Best, Northern Irish footballer

George Best was arguably the finest footballer never to have played in a World Cup yet his absence from the biggest stage did little to harm his international fame. A remarkably gifted forward, the Northern Irishman broke new ground by also becoming a celebrity whose off-field behavior generated as many column inches as his ability on the pitch. Pole vaulters to make big-screen debut at Duesseldorf drive-in cinema

Fans starved of live athletics action could consider bringing popcorn to an event in Duesseldorf next month with top pole vaulters set to compete at a drive-in cinema. Germany's top pole vaulters Raphael Holzdeppe, Bo Kanda Lita Baehre and Torben Blech will be in action at the June 12 "Flight Night" event, with fans able to watch from the confines of their cars at the Autokino Duesseldorf drive-in.

U.S. Open without fans would devalue title win: Cilic

Marin Cilic thinks winning the U.S. Open in front of empty stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium would be forever remembered as a Grand Slam triumph with a very big asterisk, the former champion told Reuters. The tennis season came to a halt in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the shutdown will continue at least until the end of July with many countries in lockdown and air travel bans in place.

NHL mulls return with 24-team playoffs

The NHL and NHL Players' Association are mulling a return to action this summer with a playoff format featuring 24 teams in a conference-based setup, SportsNet reported Wednesday night. Discussions within the NHLPA executive committee could take place as early as Thursday, according to SportsNet report and ESPN.

Redskins WR Gandy-Golden confirms COVID-19 recovery

Washington Redskins rookie WR Antonio Gandy-Golden confirmed Wednesday he was diagnosed with the coronavirus and has recovered. "During my pre-draft training, I tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24," he said in a statement issued through his agent. "My symptoms thankfully were mild, but I self-quarantined for two weeks and followed all guidelines from health experts. I was fully cleared April 7. I feel 100% now and can't wait to get on the field for the Redskins ASAP!"