Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Chiellini admires Suarez for biting him at World Cup

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 21-05-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 23:50 IST
Soccer-Chiellini admires Suarez for biting him at World Cup

Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini admires Uruguay forward Luis Suarez for biting him during a heated match at the 2014 World Cup, he said in his autobiography. Suarez, who escaped punishment during the game, was later banned for four months plus nine internationals -- but Chiellini said he bore no grudge towards him.

"Malice is part of football, I wouldn't call it illegitimate. To get past a rival you have to be smart," the Juventus captain said in the book "Io, Giorgio". "I admire his cunning," he added. "If he lost it, he'd become an ordinary forward."

Chiellini said nothing strange happened that day in the 2014 World Cup. "I marked (Edinson) Cavani for most of the match, another guy who is difficult to mark and who we didn't hold back against," he said.

"Suddenly I noticed that I had been bitten in the shoulder. It just happened, but that's his strategy in hand-to-hand combat and, if I may say so, it's mine too. He and I are alike, and I like to take on attackers like him." The match was goalless at the time of the incident but minutes after the incident, Uruguay snatched a 1-0 win which took them through to the round of 16 at Italy's expense.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Warriors GM will 'consider' veteran for lottery pick

Warriors general manager Bob Myers and head coach Steve Kerr continue to operate in offseason mode as the NBA determines whether Golden State and other non-playoff teams will be called back to complete the 2019-2020 regular season. For Myer...

Trump: US may rethink decision to exit surveillance treaty

President Donald Trump said Thursday that Russian violations make it untenable for the US to stay in a treaty that permits 30-plus nations to conduct observation flights over each others territory, but he hinted its possible the US will rec...

JK L-G Murmu greets people on occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday conveyed his greetings to the people of the union territory on the occasion of Jumat-ul-VidaHe observed that Jumat-ul-Vida has a great spiritual significance and is an a...

U.S. appeals court tells judge to respond Flynn's bid to toss lying charge

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday instructed the judge presiding over the criminal case against President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn to respond to a petition in which Flynn asked the appellate court to toss ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020