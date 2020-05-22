Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warriors GM will 'consider' veteran for lottery pick

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 00:56 IST
Warriors GM will 'consider' veteran for lottery pick

Warriors general manager Bob Myers and head coach Steve Kerr continue to operate in "offseason mode" as the NBA determines whether Golden State and other non-playoff teams will be called back to complete the 2019-2020 regular season. For Myers, that means discerning the best path forward for a team currently with the best odds of securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

That could include trading their pick and the 2021 first-round selection belonging to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which is owed to the Warriors as part of the return for D'Angelo Russell. "We're going to consider all that," Myers said in an interview with NBC Sports. "Now, I don't know if the headline is going to be that we're trading our pick. So, be clear that I said 'consider.'"

With the Warriors, there will be plenty to consider before unloading a lottery pick. For one, the team is also operating with a massive $17.2 million trade exception. And another, Kerr and Myers were never able to see Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins -- acquired from the Wolves in the Russell deal -- on the court together, due to injuries.

The Warriors are 15-50 in the postponed 2019-20 season, the worst record in the league by four games. The NBA lottery was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed to a later date, although the format is expected to remain the same even if the regular season goes unfinished. Kerr said April 29 that he was already in summertime or offseason mode, having conducted exit interviews with players and shifting to evaluating the future makeup of the franchise.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistani police arrest cousin of two girls murdered over social media kissing video

Pakistani police have arrested the cousin of two teenage girls whom he is suspected of killing after a video of the girls kissing a man went viral on social media, officials said on Thursday. Jasima Bibi and Saeeda Bibi, sisters aged 16 and...

Immortals introduce Valorant roster

Immortals unveiled four of the five members for their new professional Valorant roster on Thursday, with all four bringing backgrounds from Counter-Strike Global Offensive. The team announced the additions of Yannick Koler Blanchette, Amgal...

Nvidia forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates

Nvidia Corp on Thursday forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts estimates, as demand surges for its chips used in data centers that power the shift to working remotely due to the coronavirus outbreak.The company said the forecast inc...

'I've not yet signed Renault loan', says French finance minister

Frances Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he has not signed off on a 5 billion euro 5.47 billion state-guaranteed loan to help Renault cope with the fallout from the coronavirus, and that discussions continued. Le Maire told newspaper Le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020