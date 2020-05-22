Madden Invitational 2.0 to feature current, former NFL stars

Following the success of its first celebrity invitational, and on the heels of the Madden NFL 20 Bowl final last week, the Madden NFL 20 Invitational 2.0 will kick off Friday night, with a field of eight current and former NFL players battling to support efforts to feed Americans most impacted by COVID-19. Playing to support Feeding America while at the same time encouraging people to connect through online play as much of the country remains in some form of limited quarantine, the following players will compete Friday night for a spot in the following week's semifinals and championship match:

--Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver --D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver

--Jamaal Charles, retired running back --Cam Jordan, New Orleans Saints defensive end

--Kyle Long, retired offensive lineman --Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals quarterback

--Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals running back --Shaq Thompson, Carolina Panthers linebacker

In the first Madden NFL 20 Invitational, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James took home the championship in April. James also did the virtual presentation of the 12-pound, gold-plated championship belt to Madden NFL 20 Bowl champion Raidel "Joke" Brito last Saturday. Brown has found some success in competitive Madden himself, having beaten rapper Snoop Dogg 60-42 last month to win the Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament, part of the EA Sports' Road to the Madden Bowl.

Both nights of the Madden NFL 20 Invitational 2.0, Friday and May 29, will air on FS1 beginning at 10 p.m. ET. --Field Level Media