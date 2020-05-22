Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madden Invitational 2.0 to feature current, former NFL stars

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 06:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 06:50 IST
Madden Invitational 2.0 to feature current, former NFL stars

Following the success of its first celebrity invitational, and on the heels of the Madden NFL 20 Bowl final last week, the Madden NFL 20 Invitational 2.0 will kick off Friday night, with a field of eight current and former NFL players battling to support efforts to feed Americans most impacted by COVID-19. Playing to support Feeding America while at the same time encouraging people to connect through online play as much of the country remains in some form of limited quarantine, the following players will compete Friday night for a spot in the following week's semifinals and championship match:

--Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver --D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver

--Jamaal Charles, retired running back --Cam Jordan, New Orleans Saints defensive end

--Kyle Long, retired offensive lineman --Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals quarterback

--Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals running back --Shaq Thompson, Carolina Panthers linebacker

In the first Madden NFL 20 Invitational, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James took home the championship in April. James also did the virtual presentation of the 12-pound, gold-plated championship belt to Madden NFL 20 Bowl champion Raidel "Joke" Brito last Saturday. Brown has found some success in competitive Madden himself, having beaten rapper Snoop Dogg 60-42 last month to win the Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament, part of the EA Sports' Road to the Madden Bowl.

Both nights of the Madden NFL 20 Invitational 2.0, Friday and May 29, will air on FS1 beginning at 10 p.m. ET. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

RBI Governor to hold press conference at 10 am today

Reserve Bank of India RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday will address a press conference at 10 am. Watch out for RBI Governor DasShaktikanta live address at 1000 am today May 22, 2020 rbitoday rbigovernor, Reserve Bank Of India tweeted ...

Australia's most populous state to relax restrictions on restaurants, cafes

Australias most populous state said on Friday restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus will be eased to allow cafes and restaurants to have up to 50 patrons from June 1. New South Wales NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian sai...

Reliance strikes 5th deal, sells 2.32 pc in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 cr to KKR

Reliance Industries on Friday announced the sale of a 2.32 per cent stake in its digital unit to US private equity giant KKR for Rs 11,367 crore, the fifth deal in four weeks that will inject a combined Rs 78,562 crore in the oil-to-telecom...

PM Modi to visit Bengal, Odisha today to conduct aerial survey of Cyclone Amphan damage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha today to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan and conduct aerial surveys.He will also take part in review meetings in which relief and rehabilitation wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020