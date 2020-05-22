Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndyCar updates coronavirus-hit schedule

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-05-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 09:48 IST
IndyCar updates coronavirus-hit schedule

IndyCar updated a 2020 schedule hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, confirming cancellation of races at Richmond and Toronto. The open-wheel racing series is still scheduled to open its campaign on June 6 on the 1.5-mile oval at Texas Motor Speedway.

But the race at Richmond, Virginia, scheduled for June 27 has been axed, and officials confirmed that the July 12 race in Toronto, already postponed, was cancelled. The series will now feature a second race at Road America, the iconic track at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, in a double-header July 11 and 12.

That's a switch from the track's previously scheduled race in June and makes the second race on the calendar the GMR Grand Prix on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4. The season will conclude on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 25. St. Pete had been set to host the season opener on March 15 before the COVID-19 pandemic brought global sports to a virtual standstill.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China says it will still pay attention to economic growth rate

China will still pay attention to its economic growth rate despite opting not to set a target this year due to heightened uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, an official of the countrys cabinet said on Friday. Sun Guojun, one...

With inadequate protective equipment, security guards deployed at HP Secretariat fear of contracting COVID-19

Security guards deployed at the state secretariat here expressed fear that reporting for duty and interacting with people everyday without any protective gear may put themselves at risk of being infected with COVID-19. A security guard said...

Trump counting on Supreme Court to block probes, lawsuits

President Donald Trump won at least a temporary reprieve from the Supreme Court earlier this week in keeping secret grand jury materials from the Russia investigation away from Democratic lawmakers. The president and his administration are ...

Pak troops shell LoC areas in twin sectors of Poonch, Rajouri

The Pakistan Army on Friday shelled forward areas along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch and Rajouri districts, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said. At about 0720 hours today, Pakistan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020