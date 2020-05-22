IndyCar updates coronavirus-hit schedule

IndyCar updated a 2020 schedule hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, confirming cancellation of races at Richmond and Toronto. The open-wheel racing series is still scheduled to open its campaign on June 6 on the 1.5-mile oval at Texas Motor Speedway.

But the race at Richmond, Virginia, scheduled for June 27 has been axed, and officials confirmed that the July 12 race in Toronto, already postponed, was cancelled. The series will now feature a second race at Road America, the iconic track at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, in a double-header July 11 and 12.

That's a switch from the track's previously scheduled race in June and makes the second race on the calendar the GMR Grand Prix on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4. The season will conclude on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 25. St. Pete had been set to host the season opener on March 15 before the COVID-19 pandemic brought global sports to a virtual standstill.