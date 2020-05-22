Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSA clarifies its position as Graeme Smith backs Ganguly to lead ICC

As Cricket South Africa's (CSA) director of cricket Graeme Smith backed former India skipper Sourav Ganguly to head the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Proteas cricket body on Thursday clarified its stand regarding the elections of the ICC.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 22-05-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 11:00 IST
CSA clarifies its position as Graeme Smith backs Ganguly to lead ICC
CSA logo . Image Credit: ANI

As Cricket South Africa's (CSA) director of cricket Graeme Smith backed former India skipper Sourav Ganguly to head the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Proteas cricket body on Thursday clarified its stand regarding the elections of the ICC. The remark of CSA came just hours after Smith decided to say that Ganguly is best positioned to lead the ICC at the present stage.

"We must respect both the ICC protocol and our own protocol in deciding which candidate to back. There have been no candidates nominated as yet and once such nominations have been made the Board of CSA will take its decision in terms of its own protocol and give the chairman the mandate to exercise his vote as an ICC Board Director accordingly," CSA President and Chairman of the Board, Chris Nenzani said in an official release. "We have the highest regard for the opinions of our Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, who is a well-respected figure in world cricket and has already made an immense contribution in fulfilling his mandate to make our cricket teams world leaders again. At the moment we don't want to anticipate any candidates who may be nominated for this important position to lead the game we all love," he added.

Ganguly is currently the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, ICC's current chairperson Shashank Manohar is expected to step down in June and since the post of chairman will be vacant, Smith decided to vouch for Ganguly. "Now it is even more important to have someone in a role who can provide leadership who understands and can navigate the challenges in the game today. I think post-COVID with the things that are going to come our way, to have strong leadership is important. I feel that someone like Sourav Ganguly is best positioned for that at the moment," sport24.co.za had quoted Smith as saying.

"I know him well, I played against him a number of times and worked with him as an administrator and in television. I feel that he has got the credibility, the leadership skills, and is someone that can really take the game forward and I think that, more than anything, that is needed right now at an ICC level," he added. ICC's elections are slated to be held in July this year and Smith said having a former cricketer as the president of the ICC will help everyone involved.

"We know that the elections are coming up and there are a few names in the hat, but my own opinion is that it's time that someone close to the modern game with the leadership credentials got into a key position," Smith said. Ganguly had become the president of the BCCI last year in October and he was exceptional in making India play its first day-night Test. India had played its inaugural day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens last year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Uttarakhand govt to allocate Rs 1,000 each to auto drivers registered with Tourism Department

The Uttarakhand government has decided to grant Rs 1,000 to auto drivers registered with the State Tourism Department. This will impose a surcharge of Rs 25 crore on the state government. Auto-rickshaw drivers working in tourism industrial ...

Maruti Suzuki ties up with Cholamandalam Investment & Finance; launches 'Buy-Now-Pay-Later Offer'

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday announced partnership with Cholamandalam Investment Finance Company Ltd to provide customised auto retail financing solutions to retail buyers. The new solution Buy-Now-Pay-Later ...

Khanvel Resort Turns "Atmanirbhar", Uses Resort Property to Grow Veggies

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirPM Modi announced recently in an address that it intends to make the nation self-sufficient and self-reliant and urged every individual, community and business to adopt the same function. Very close to thi...

Emma Mackey to play author Emily Bronte in biopic

Sex Education star Emm Mackey will topline the biographical drama movie about English novelist and poet Emily Bronte. The film, which marks actor Frances OConnors directorial debut, will chronicle the early years of the 18th-century authors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020