Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golfer Arjun Bhati resumes training after relaxation in lockdown

Indian golfer Arjun Bhati on Friday returned to the golf course for training after 70 days as in the recent lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic sports complexes were allowed to open.

ANI | Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:20 IST
Golfer Arjun Bhati resumes training after relaxation in lockdown
Indian golfer Arjun Bhati. Image Credit: ANI

Indian golfer Arjun Bhati on Friday returned to the golf course for training after 70 days as in the recent lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic sports complexes were allowed to open. On Sunday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had laid out new guidelines allowing sports complexes and stadiums to reopen but it was said that spectators will not be permitted during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31.

"Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open. However, spectators will not be allowed," the MHA said in a release. The 15-year-old golfer felt great after practicing his shots at the golf course while maintaining social distancing and following all the necessary measures. "First of all, I would like to thanks all the COVID-19 warriors who are helping the country in difficult times. I would like to salute their work. I feel great today, as I get back to the golf course after 70 days and I have been very attached to my sport. It is a great feeling to be back at the golf course. Golf being an individual sport, we usually practice social distancing and I have kept in mind all the rules and regulations that have been given by the sporting authorities," the golfer told ANI.

"It is my humble request to all, please work from home keeping in mind all the guidelines by the government. The lockdown has been eased in few areas only so please adhere to government authorities," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Afghans throng markets ahead of Muslim holiday despite virus fears

Kabuls markets were teeming on Friday in the countdown to the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr as Afghans disregarded government safety guidelines to contain rising coronavirus infections across the country.Afghanistan had recorded 9,216 cases...

Prakash Javadekar launches NBA-UNDP India's Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar launched NBA-UNDP Indias Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme and addressed the virtual celebration of International Day for Biological Diversity on Friday. In hi...

South Africa scientists say up to 50,000 COVID-19 deaths possible

South Africa could see up to 50,000 coronavirus deaths and as many as 3 million infections by the end of the year as the southern hemisphere winter leads to a higher rate of infection, scientific models showed on Thursday.The country alread...

UK to set out more details on schools re-opening as soon as possible - spokesman

Britain will set out more details of its plans for the reopening of schools to some pupils as soon as we can, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, adding ministers trusted head teachers to take their own decisions. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020