Left Menu
Development News Edition

It is stupid, crammed and puts players at injury risk: Indian shuttlers on BWF's revised calender

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:29 IST
It is stupid, crammed and puts players at injury risk: Indian shuttlers on BWF's revised calender

Indian shuttlers, including Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, on Friday questioned the rationale behind scheduling 22 event in just five months in a revised BWF calender, saying the "stupid" planning will increase the injury risk. The Badminton World Federastion (BWF) unveiled a revised international calendar to salvage the remainder of the season, disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Twenty two events in 5 months is extremely tough on the players. Firstly, there is a question mark on international guidelines and how quarantine will happen. Don't know how they came up with this when the travel restrictions are still in place. We all want to get back to sport but there are lot of question mark now, we haven't yet started practice yet," Kashyap told PTI.

London Olympic bronze medallist Saina took to twitter to express her doubts. "22 tournaments in 5 months from August to December 2020...5 months non stop travel ... biggest question is what are the international guidelines of travelling during this #coronavirus pandemic??," she wrote on her handle.

She wondered how BWF had come up with the schedule when other sports such as Tennis still has not announced its calendar due to the global health crisis. "Tennis didn't even come out with any plan till October," she wrote in another tweet.

Praneeth, who is front-runner in qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, was equally unimpressed. "It is stupid to expect players to play 22 tournaments in five months. They are not thinking about players. BWF president is an Olympic champion, so they should have thought how can players play week after week. "Even a fit player can't play so many tournaments, it will surely lead to injuries. I didn't expect this from BWF," said Praneeth, a World Championship bronze medallist.

"People are thinking of travelling less in these times, it seems BWF didn't think whether players can play or not, they are just thinking about themselves. "They should have realised the Olympic qualification criteria instead of the schedule. There is still no clarity, why we will play so many tournaments, right now everyone is thinking about Olympics, and how will they count ranking." Chirag Shetty, who alongwith Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, had won the Thailand Open Super 500 and reached the finals of French Open Super 750, also slammed the BWF revamped calender. "I was taken by surprise that there are 22 tournaments in five months. All of them are the ones we usually play. From September till December not a single week left out. Even last year we played 17-18, we played all 500, 750 and 1000 and two 300 events, even if we do that in the months to come, we have to play every week. It is stupid. They should have given some break," he said.

"Also Syed Modi event is colliding with Indonesia Super 1000, both are in the same week. So for us, we won't be able to play our home tournament because we can't miss a 1000 event, so it is plain stupidity. They shouldn't have crammed up so many tournament." With travel restrictions due to the coronavirus still in place, Chirag it has left players more confused. "I don't think India will start international travel anytime soon, so it confuses the players. I don't think there is any clarity. They could have taken more time to decide. Main thing is how they will unfreeze ranking and Olympic qualification," he asked.

The top Indian shuttlers train at the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. "We will have to wait till May 31. We will go by the central and state government directives. As of now, Talengana government has extended the lockdown till May 31 and no sports is allowed in any stadiums," Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Nicaragua-Costa Rica coronavirus dispute stalls hundreds of trucks at border

Hundreds of freight trucks were stuck on the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua on Friday as the two countries remain locked in a squabble over measures to contain the coronavirus.A queue of trucks from across Central America, which a ...

UN demands swift justice over 'appalling' South Sudan violence

A deadly upsurge in intercommunal violence in South Sudan has to stop and those responsible must be swiftly brought to justice, the UN human rights chief insisted Friday. Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations high commissioner for human rig...

UK to introduce quarantine for international arrivals on June 8

Britain will introduce a COVID-19 quarantine for for travellers arriving from overseas from June 8, interior minister Priti Patel said on Friday, a measure that airlines have warned will devastate their industry.All international arrivals, ...

Viacom CBS acquires John Krasinski's 'Some Good News'

John Krasinskis hit YouTube series Some Good News has been acquired by Viacom CBS. According to Fox News, the host of the show will be replaced as it has been moved to other platforms of the network.The YouTube-based show was started by Kra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020