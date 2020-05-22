Report: Pippen 'wounded' and 'livid' with Jordan

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:02 IST
Scottie Pippen is "beyond livid" with Michael Jordan for his portrayal in the 10-part documentary "The Last Dance." ESPN Radio in Chicago reported Pippen regrets participation in the documentary, which offered creative license and a dominant voice to Jordan, whose commentary has offended many former teammates and opponents.

"He is so angry at Michael and how he was portrayed," ESPN 1000's David Kaplan said. "Called selfish. Called this, called that. That he's furious that he participated and did not realize what he was getting himself into." Jordan labeled Pippen as "selfish" for his decision to have surgery at the outset of the 1997 season. Former teammates, including Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, said many players on the team didn't view Pippen's plan as self-serving. Jordan also smirked and gritted his teeth at the reference to Pippen playing through a migraine headache in Game 7 of the 1990 Eastern Conference finals. The Bulls lost that game to the Detroit Pistons.

Longtime NBA scribe Jackie MacMullan said Pippen was "wounded and disappointed" by the documentary. Former Bulls forward Horace Grant told ESPN the documentary was largely entertainment and 90 percent "BS."

Sharpshooter Craig Hodges called Jordan's version of events from 1988-92 and characterization of the early Jordan-era Bulls as a "cocaine circus" as off base. He also ripped Jordan for his label of Pippen as selfish. "I'm kind of salty about how everybody got interviewed but me," Hodges told "The Odd Couple" podcast.

--Field Level Media

