Left Menu
Development News Edition

Watford's Kabasele calls June 12 Premier League return 'impossible'

PTI | London | Updated: 22-05-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:29 IST
Watford's Kabasele calls June 12 Premier League return 'impossible'

Watford defender Christian Kabasele says restarting the Premier League on June 12 would be "impossible" because it would put players at risk of injury. Premier League chiefs have set their sights on a mid-June resumption and clubs went back to training in small groups this week.

But Kabasele believes the timescale means players will not have enough time to get to peak fitness. "We speak about June 12," he told the Counter Attack podcast. "I think it is impossible because it would be less than three weeks' training after a long period without doing anything. It's a risk for us.

"I'm not sure, I don't have any information but I think we are not going to start June 12. "The most obvious choice for me is the end of June. Like this you have at least four weeks to train with the team if it's possible." Premier League chief executive Richard Masters this week described the June 12 date as a "staging post" and said there would be flexibility in fixture scheduling.

Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and two members of the club's staff tested positive for the coronavirus, while Hornets captain Troy Deeney refused to train because of fears over his family's health. Kabasele said he understood why Deeney had opted to stay away, a decision that Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has also taken.

Kabasele said the club were not putting pressure on players to return. "If it was starting tomorrow training 11 v 11 with contact, with everybody at the training ground, I would not go that's for sure," he said. "But with phase one, personally I think everything is put in place and they have tried to make the training ground as safe as possible." The English Football League will announce the first results from virus tests among Championship players on Sunday.

Second-tier clubs have carried out the tests this week ahead of their return to small-group training from Monday..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt orders reopening of 66 private liquor shops

Delhi governments excise department on Friday allowed 66 private liquor shops to reopen but asked the owners to follow the odd-even rule, an official said. The official said only 66 private liquor stores have so far complied with the govern...

Advance Reservation Period of 15 pairs of special trains to be increased from 7 to 30 days

The Advance Reservation Period ARP of the 15 pairs of special trains, which started from May 12, will be increased from 7 days to 30 days, said Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Executive Director IP, the Ministry of Railways.There shall be no Tatkal boo...

Rahul pitches for direct help to people instead of loans to deal with coronavirus crisis

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday pitched for providing direct help to people instead of loans to deal with the situation created by coronavirus crisis and said the Centre has not helped the states the way it should have. Participating...

Allahabad HC grants bail to Unnao rape survivor’s uncle in forgery case

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Friday granted bail to the uncle of Unnao rape survivor, Mahesh Singh in connection with a case of manipulating a court order. Passing the order, Justice Vikas Kunvar Srivastav said Singh had a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020