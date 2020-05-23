Left Menu
Development News Edition

Introduction of computers has changed the approach to chess: Anand

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 16:00 IST
Introduction of computers has changed the approach to chess: Anand

Five-time world champion Vishwanathan Anand feels the advent of computers has changed the way players have approached chess over the years, with the two opponents sitting in front of the board remaining the only constant in the game. Talking about his journey, the former world champion said he had to work hard to become the player he is today.

"I was six years old when my older brother and sister were playing chess, and then I went to my mom and asked her to teach me as well. My progress as a chess player wasn't sudden, it came through lots of hard work over many years," Anand said on Star Sports show 'Mind Masters'. "The chess I learnt in the 80s, we no longer play chess like that. The introduction of computers has changed the approach, the way you study completely. Only the two players in front of the board has not changed," he added.

Anand said chess requires you to constantly study the opponents' game and gauge what's going on in their minds. "In chess, you don't beat the board. It's more important to beat the player on the other side. Everyone thinks you make the best moves, but it's more about who makes the last mistake on the board," Anand said.

"You need to constantly put yourself in the minds of the opponents and study their game along with your own," he added. The 50-year-old said he hits the gym to release the pent up tension in the body after every game.

"You cannot pump your fist and there's no emotional release in a game like chess. After a game I always go to the gym not for fitness but to calm down and the stress goes away." Anand said the 1987 World Junior chess championship and the 2017 World Rapid Championship are two of the most important tournaments of his career. "Winning the first World Junior in 1987 was a match I will never forget, the feeling of overcoming the Russians gave me great pride." "And, winning the World Rapid Chess Championship in 2017, at a time in my career when I was contemplating retirement, that win came just at the right time and gave me great satisfaction".

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Malaysia's Axiata in talks to buy smaller Indonesia telecom rival-CEO

Malaysian telecommunications company Axiata Group Bhd is in talks to buy a smaller rival in Indonesia in a share-swap deal to cut costs and competition in its biggest market, as COVID-19 hammers businesses, its CEO told Reuters.After PT Tel...

Merkel defends Germany coronavirus restrictions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is defending her countrys coronavirus restrictions and calling on her compatriots to keep respecting social distancing rules. Germany started loosening its lockdown restrictions on April 20 and since then has...

NGT directs CPCB to submit report on improvement of water quality in Ganga, Yamuna

Taking note of reports that water quality in Ganga and Yamuna has improved during the coronavirus lockdown, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB to study and analyse the extent of reduction of in...

Minister hails Sonu Sood for arranging buses for migrants

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil on Saturday praised Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for arranging buses for migrant workers desirous of returning to their homes. Noting that Sood has played a villain in some of his films, the wat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020