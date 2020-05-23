Left Menu
Great to be bowling again, says Ben Stokes

As England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has allowed its players to have training sessions, all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday had a bowling session and said it is great to be having a cricket drill.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes (file image). Image Credit: ANI

As England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has allowed its players to have training sessions, all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday had a bowling session and said it is great to be having a cricket drill. Stokes posted a video of himself on Instagram, in which the all-rounder can be seen running in and then delivering the ball.

"Great to be back out on grass bowling today...solid 5 over spell, taking a leaf out of @stuartbroad8 book with getting used to bowling with a sweatband on.. @chriswoakes not quite got the Alice band in me yet," Stokes wrote as the caption. Earlier this week, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes also had respective bowling sessions.

All international cricketing action across the globe has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, England is looking to play Test series against West Indies and Pakistan in July-August this year. Earlier, the ECB allowed its players to resume training this week as the country plans for a return of international cricket.

With this, England became the first nation to commence training for its players after being hit by the coronavirus. The board said by utilising venues across the country for individual sessions, it will be able to provide a controlled environment that ensures adherence to safety protocols and social distancing measures for players and staff as set out by the government.

If England and West Indies indeed go ahead with the Test series, then it can be a first international cricket series since March this year. (ANI)

