Ex-NFL QB Leaf arrested on domestic battery charge

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 20:37 IST
Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Ryan Leaf was arrested on a domestic battery charge in California. He was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Palm Desert. He was released on $5,000 bail later in the day, according to Riverside County jail records. His next court appearance was set for Sept. 25.

Leaf, 44, played at Washington State and was the No. 2 overall pick of the 1998 NFL Draft, following Peyton Manning. While Manning went on to win two Super Bowls and is a lock for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Leaf lasted just three years in the league, posting a 4-17 record as a starter with the San Diego Chargers and Dallas Cowboys. He threw for 14 touchdowns and 36 interceptions in 25 games. Since the end of his NFL career, Leaf has faced problems with both substance abuse and the law. He was arrested twice in 2012, charged with burglary and theft of prescription drugs. In 2014, he was sentenced to five years in prison after he was convicted of breaking into a Montana house and stealing drugs.

In a 2019 interview, Leaf credited his cellmate, a military veteran, with helping him to turn his life around. Since then, he has worked with the NFL Legends Community, which offers assistance to former players, and as an analyst for Pac-12 games on ESPN. --Field Level Media

