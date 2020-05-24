Report: Angels furloughing more, including amateur scouts

The Los Angeles Angels will continue to furlough employees at an aggressive rate, including doing so within their amateur scouting department shortly ahead of next month's draft, The Athletic reported. According to the report, the Angels will furlough area scouts -- the Angels' media guide lists 17, who evaluate draft-eligible players in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico -- effective June 1, nine days before the draft begins. Nine additional employees who assist scouting director Matt Swanson will be furloughed after June 16, the report added.

"We are confident that the Angels have the information and personnel to have a successful draft," team spokesperson Marie Garvey told The Athletic. The report also noted that Los Angeles' approach is "raising eyebrows throughout the industry," as other teams have not taken such measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

A separate Athletic report on Friday said the Toronto Blue Jays had committed to paying all full-time employees through Oct. 1, with full access to medical benefits and no furloughs or terminations related to the pandemic. Area scouts typically make between $40,000 and $100,000, per The Athletic, among the smallest salaries of employees within baseball operations.

The 2020 draft, which is set to be held remotely June 10-11, was reduced to five rounds due to financial considerations related to the pandemic. The 2019 draft was 40 rounds. After this year's fifth round is completed, teams will be allowed to sign an unlimited number of undrafted players, but for a maximum of $20,000 each.

The 2021 draft could also be shortened, to as few as 20 rounds. --Field Level Media