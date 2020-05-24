Kiren Rijiju extends greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 13:31 IST
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Rijiju took to Twitter and wrote: "Eid Mubarak! Best wishes to everyone celebrating #EidAlFitr May Allah bring you joy, happiness, peace and prosperity on this blessed occasion. #EidMubarak."
Eid will be celebrated in the country tomorrow, except in Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala where it will be celebrated today. Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Delhi's Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari has urged people to maintain social distancing and follow government guidelines.
The observation of Eid-ul-Fitr depends upon sighting of the moon. It marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community. (ANI)
ALSO READ
CISF reports 13 fresh COVID-19 cases; max in Delhi metro unit
Mismatch in COVID-19 reports of private lab will be checked: Delhi Health Minister
Indian citizens bound for Delhi reach Bangladesh's Dhaka airport
Vande Bharat Mission: Delhi bound flight carrying 129 passengers to take off from Dhaka airport
Delhi govt issues 4.75 lakh e-tokens to buy liquor